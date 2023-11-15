The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Louisville shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 2-7 overall.

The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 63.9 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles allowed.

When Louisville totaled more than 83.2 points last season, it went 1-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

Louisville put up 66.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (64.4).

Defensively the Cardinals played better at home last season, surrendering 71.9 points per game, compared to 81.1 in away games.

When playing at home, Louisville made 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.5) than in away games (6.9). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to when playing on the road (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule