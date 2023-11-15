The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.

Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-17.5) 147.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-16.5) 148.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisville vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisville covered 11 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 15 Cardinals games hit the over.

Coppin State compiled a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 of the Eagles' games went over the point total.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Louisville considerably higher (81st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (259th).

Louisville's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

