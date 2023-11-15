The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) will play the Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 72.0 169th 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd 288th 29.8 Rebounds 27.6 354th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.4 66th 361st 9.3 Assists 11.3 313th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 14.3 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.