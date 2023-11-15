Wednesday's game that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Vanderbilt. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 15.

The Hilltoppers came out on top in their most recent game 62-56 against Cornell on Monday.

Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Western Kentucky 68

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hilltoppers averaged 70.1 points per game last season (80th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (297th in college basketball). They had a +26 scoring differential overall.

Western Kentucky scored more in conference action (71.0 points per game) than overall (70.1).

At home the Hilltoppers scored 69.9 points per game last season, 0.2 fewer points than they averaged away (70.1).

Western Kentucky gave up 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 on the road.

