The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game last year (70.1) than the Commodores allowed (71.1).

When Western Kentucky allowed fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 10-2.

Last year, the Commodores recorded 67.6 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers allowed.

When Vanderbilt totaled more than 69.3 points last season, it went 12-5.

The Commodores made 37.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.0 percentage points lower than the Hilltoppers allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

The Hilltoppers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.7 percentage points lower than the Commodores given up to their opponents (53.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Schedule