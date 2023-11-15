The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hilltoppers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game last year (70.1) than the Commodores allowed (71.1).
  • When Western Kentucky allowed fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 10-2.
  • Last year, the Commodores recorded 67.6 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers allowed.
  • When Vanderbilt totaled more than 69.3 points last season, it went 12-5.
  • The Commodores made 37.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.0 percentage points lower than the Hilltoppers allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • The Hilltoppers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.7 percentage points lower than the Commodores given up to their opponents (53.0%).

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mercer W 70-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/10/2023 @ Southern Utah W 76-62 America First Event Center
11/13/2023 Cornell W 62-56 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/15/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
11/21/2023 Bucknell - E. A. Diddle Arena

