How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hilltoppers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game last year (70.1) than the Commodores allowed (71.1).
- When Western Kentucky allowed fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 10-2.
- Last year, the Commodores recorded 67.6 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers allowed.
- When Vanderbilt totaled more than 69.3 points last season, it went 12-5.
- The Commodores made 37.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11.0 percentage points lower than the Hilltoppers allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- The Hilltoppers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.7 percentage points lower than the Commodores given up to their opponents (53.0%).
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mercer
|W 70-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 76-62
|America First Event Center
|11/13/2023
|Cornell
|W 62-56
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
