The Baltimore Ravens will play the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, November 16 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Ravens will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Ravens have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (27 points per game) and best in scoring defense (15.7 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals are accumulating 20.2 points per contest (20th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (21.3 points given up per game).

Bengals vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3.5) Under (46) Ravens 28, Bengals 15

Bengals Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Bengals have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Cincinnati and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this year.

The over/under for this game is 0.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Bengals games (45.5).

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ravens have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Baltimore has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Ravens are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

In Baltimore's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The over/under in this game is 46 points, 3.6 higher than the average total in Ravens games this season.

Bengals vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27 15.7 30 14.6 24 16.8 Cincinnati 20.2 21.3 22.2 20.8 17.8 22

