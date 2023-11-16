The Cincinnati Bengals' (5-4) injury report heading into their game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM on Thursday, November 16 from M&T Bank Stadium.

Their last time out, the Bengals were beaten by the Houston Texans 30-27.

In their most recent game, the Ravens were beaten by the Cleveland Browns 33-31.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cam Taylor-Britt CB Finger Full Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reader DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Hendrickson DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Out Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Charlie Jones WR Thumb Questionable Andrei Iosivas WR Knee Out

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Devin Duvernay WR Hamstring Questionable Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Out John Simpson OG Illness Questionable Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Daryl Worley CB Hamstring Questionable Kyle Van Noy OLB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Jadeveon Clowney OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, surrendering 384 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 24th with 301.7 total yards per contest.

With 20.2 points per game on offense, the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, giving up 21.3 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals are posting 226.9 passing yards per contest (16th-ranked). They rank 25th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (247.8 passing yards surrendered per game).

Cincinnati has been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking worst in rushing yards (74.8 per game) and third-worst in rushing yards allowed (136.2 per game).

In terms of turnover margin, the Bengals are the best in the NFL this season. Their margin checks in at +10, as they've forced 18 turnovers and committed eight.

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)

Ravens (-3.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150)

Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150) Total: 46 points

