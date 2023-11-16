AFC North foes meet when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) play on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

Bengals Insights

This season the Bengals rack up 4.5 more points per game (20.2) than the Ravens surrender (15.7).

The Bengals rack up 301.7 yards per game, 28.1 more yards than the 273.6 the Ravens give up.

This season Cincinnati runs for 25.7 fewer yards per game (74.8) than Baltimore allows (100.5).

The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (15).

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals score 17.8 points per game in road games (2.4 less than their overall average), and concede 22 in away games (0.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Bengals rack up 283.3 yards per game and concede 376. That's less than they gain (301.7) and allow (384) overall.

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (189.8) and conceded (217.5) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 226.9 and 247.8, respectively.

The Bengals rack up 93.5 rushing yards per game in road games (18.7 more than their overall average), and concede 158.5 away from home (22.3 more than overall).

On the road, the Bengals convert 26.1% of third downs and allow 44.7% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (37.3%), and more than they allow (43.1%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

