AFC North rivals clash when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is favored by 4 points. The contest's point total is listed at 43.5.

As the Ravens prepare for this matchup against the Bengals, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread four times in nine games.

The Bengals are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4-point underdog or greater this season.

Of nine Cincinnati games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Baltimore has posted a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 3-4 as 4-point favorites or more.

Baltimore games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

