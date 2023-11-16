2023 CME Group Tour Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tune in to see the first round of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship on Thursday, November 16, when golfers head to Naples, Florida and the 6,556-yard, par-72 course at Tiburon Golf Club, fighting for a piece of the $7M purse. Lydia Ko is the defending champion at this event.
How to Watch the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship
- Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Venue: Tiburon Golf Club
- Location: Naples, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,556 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: NBC
CME Group Tour Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|7:45 AM ET
|Andrea Lee, Madelene Sagstrom
|12:15 PM ET
|Jin-young Ko, Minjee Lee
|12:05 PM ET
|Xiyu Lin, Atthaya Thitikul
|11:55 AM ET
|Allisen Corpuz, Ayaka Furue
|11:45 AM ET
|Hae-Ran Ryu, Charley Hull
|11:35 AM ET
|Angel Yin, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|11:25 AM ET
|Nelly Korda, Yuka Saso
|11:15 AM ET
|Leona Maguire, Megan Khang
|11:05 AM ET
|Ashleigh Buhai, Nasa Hataoka
|10:55 AM ET
|Linn Grant, Georgia Hall
