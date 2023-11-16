Should you wager on Irvin Smith Jr. scoring a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Smith has posted an 89-yard season thus far (14.8 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 14 throws out of 20 targets.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0

