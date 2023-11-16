Will Tanner Hudson find his way into the end zone when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 11 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson's stat line shows 14 receptions for 126 yards. He averages 31.5 yards per game, and has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Hudson does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0

