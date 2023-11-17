The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Bellarmine went 9-4 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Falcons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.
  • The Knights' 66.3 points per game last year were 12.2 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Bellarmine went 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bellarmine averaged 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.2.
  • At home, the Knights gave up 63.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.8.
  • At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Washington L 91-57 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Kansas State L 83-75 Bramlage Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Chattanooga L 72-64 McKenzie Arena
11/17/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
11/20/2023 Morehead State - Freedom Hall
11/21/2023 Midway - Freedom Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.