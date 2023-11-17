How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- Last season, the Colonels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents made.
- Eastern Kentucky went 15-3 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks finished 18th.
- Last year, the Colonels put up 78.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks allowed.
- Eastern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Kentucky scored 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 69.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.9.
- At home, Eastern Kentucky averaged 3.1 more treys per game (10.3) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to away from home (31.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|WVU Tech
|W 108-72
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 133-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/17/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/27/2023
|Troy
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.