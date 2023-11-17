How to Watch Kentucky vs. Stonehill on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) travel to face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network+
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.
- Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Skyhawks ranked 343rd.
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats recorded were just 4.9 more points than the Skyhawks gave up (69.6).
- When Kentucky put up more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-4.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).
- The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- In home games, Kentucky made 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 86-46
|Rupp Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|L 89-84
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Rupp Arena
