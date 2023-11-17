Friday's contest between the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and Morehead State Eagles (2-2) squaring off at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 78-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Penn State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no line set.

Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Morehead State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 78, Morehead State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-11.5)

Penn State (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Morehead State Performance Insights

Morehead State was 216th in college basketball last season with 69.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 72nd with 66.6 points allowed per game.

The Eagles averaged 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 29.7 rebounds per contest (87th-ranked).

Last year Morehead State ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.7 per game.

Last season the Eagles committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Eagles made 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34.8% three-point percentage (146th-ranked).

Morehead State ranked top-25 last year in three-pointers allowed, 20th-best in college basketball with 5.7 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 52nd with a 31.4% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Morehead State last season, 61.4% of them were two-pointers (69.1% of the team's made baskets) and 38.6% were three-pointers (30.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.