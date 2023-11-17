Morehead State vs. Penn State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) will meet the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.
Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Gross: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Mark Freeman: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Penn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morehead State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|72nd
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|4th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
