Suns vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (5-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.
Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|236.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Phoenix's games this season is 226.1, 10.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has won three of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Suns have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 236.5 points.
- Utah's games this season have had an average of 233.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.
- Utah has gone 5-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.
- This season, Utah has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Suns vs Jazz Additional Info
Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|3
|27.3%
|113.7
|227.7
|112.4
|231.9
|225.1
|Jazz
|6
|54.5%
|114
|227.7
|119.5
|231.9
|228.3
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-1-0) than it has in home games (2-4-0).
- The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.5).
- When Phoenix totals more than 119.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 3-2-0 record) than on the road (.333, 2-4-0).
- The Jazz's 114 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|6-5
|2-2
|7-4
|Jazz
|5-6
|3-4
|8-3
Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Suns
|Jazz
|113.7
|114
|14
|13
|3-1
|4-4
|3-1
|4-4
|112.4
|119.5
|16
|26
|4-2
|3-0
|3-3
|2-1
