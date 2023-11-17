The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.0% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Terrapins' opponents made.

Villanova went 10-7 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins finished 229th.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 6.1 more points per game (69.6) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).

Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).

Maryland compiled an 18-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.

The Terrapins' 69.7 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

Maryland went 16-6 last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Villanova posted 70.4 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.6.

When playing at home, Villanova drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in road games (30.9%).

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

At home, Maryland scored 74.6 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged away (62.5).

At home, the Terrapins conceded 61.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away (65.4).

Maryland drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31.1%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra 11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Maryland Upcoming Schedule