The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) host an SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina ranks 62nd in total offense (393.1 yards per game) and 106th in total defense (413.5 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Kentucky is compiling 343.4 total yards per game (99th-ranked). It ranks 49th in the FBS on defense (356.9 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Kentucky South Carolina 343.4 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.1 (66th) 356.9 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (99th) 136.6 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.4 (125th) 206.8 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (11th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has compiled 2,063 yards on 56.7% passing while collecting 19 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 160 times for 929 yards (92.9 per game) with 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has run for 138 yards across 26 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Dane Key has collected 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 477 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has caught 33 passes and compiled 472 receiving yards (47.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Barion Brown has racked up 361 reciving yards (36.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 2,867 yards passing for South Carolina, completing 70.6% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 645 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Dakereon Joyner has carried the ball 49 times for 115 yards (11.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's 1,093 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has registered 59 catches and five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has put together a 277-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 41 targets.

O'Mega Blake has been the target of 30 passes and racked up 19 receptions for 250 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Carolina or Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.