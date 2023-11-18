Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
SEC action features the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Wildcats favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. South Carolina matchup.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|54.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|53.5
|-122
|+102
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Kentucky has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- South Carolina has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
