SEC action features the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Wildcats favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. South Carolina matchup.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-1.5) 54.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-1.5) 53.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

South Carolina has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.