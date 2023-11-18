The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) are only 1-point favorites on the road against the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team features a stout rushing defense, with the Cardinals 10th in the country against the run, and the Hurricanes seventh. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Louisville has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 1 point or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

