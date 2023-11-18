Louisville vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) are only 1-point favorites on the road against the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team features a stout rushing defense, with the Cardinals 10th in the country against the run, and the Hurricanes seventh. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-1)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-1.5)
|46.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Colorado vs Washington State
- South Florida vs UTSA
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Louisville has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 1 point or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.