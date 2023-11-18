The Murray State Racers (2-8) hit the road for an MVFC clash against the Youngstown State Penguins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

It's been a rough stretch for Murray State, which ranks 19th-worst in scoring offense (16.6 points per game) and 13th-worst in scoring defense (34.9 points per game allowed) in 2023. With 407.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Youngstown State ranks 26th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 65th, giving up 353.6 total yards per contest.

Murray State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Murray State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Murray State Youngstown State 290.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.0 (28th) 435.1 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.6 (66th) 122.7 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.9 (34th) 167.6 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.1 (29th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has 1,523 passing yards for Murray State, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 167 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 86 carries.

Jawaun Northington has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 333 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Cortezz Jones has collected 323 yards on 71 carries, scoring three times.

Cole Rusk has hauled in 35 catches for 413 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Michael Fox has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 317 yards so far this campaign.

Taylor Shields has compiled 25 catches for 279 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson leads Youngstown State with 2,329 yards on 188-of-271 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 137 times for 742 yards (74.2 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has taken 117 carries and totaled 485 yards with seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 685 receiving yards on 45 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Max Tomczak has collected 485 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 40 receptions.

C.J. Charleston has racked up 481 reciving yards (48.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

