Having lost four in a row, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

The Predators game against the Blackhawks can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 18th in goals against, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

The Predators' 44 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 15 7 11 18 15 8 50% Ryan O'Reilly 15 8 6 14 6 15 53.9% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 15 3 8 11 8 2 - Gustav Nyquist 15 1 8 9 12 2 40%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 49 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 15th in the NHL.

With 36 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players