Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on O'Reilly against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus this season, in 20:30 per game on the ice, is -5.

In O'Reilly's 15 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

O'Reilly has a point in eight games this year (out of 15), including multiple points four times.

In five of 15 games this year, O'Reilly has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 63.6% that O'Reilly goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of O'Reilly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 15 Games 3 14 Points 2 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

