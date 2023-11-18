The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Texas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Texas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Longhorns have been favored by 7.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Iowa State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Cyclones have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Texas & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the Big 12 -165 Bet $165 to win $100 Iowa State To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

