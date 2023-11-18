The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-5) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a CUSA battle.

On offense, Western Kentucky ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 95th in points allowed (446.2 points allowed per contest). Sam Houston has been struggling offensively, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.4 points per game. It has been better defensively, surrendering 26.6 points per contest (69th-ranked).

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Sam Houston 388 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.6 (122nd) 446.2 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (79th) 117.3 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.8 (128th) 270.7 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.8 (76th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 2,645 passing yards for Western Kentucky, completing 59.5% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 113 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 36 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Young has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 406 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Markese Stepp has piled up 270 yards on 58 carries, scoring two times.

Malachi Corley's 740 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has totaled 59 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Easton Messer has put up a 363-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 41 targets.

Dalvin Smith has a total of 273 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 30 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 2,035 yards (203.5 ypg) to lead Sam Houston, completing 63.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 214 yards (21.4 ypg) on 76 carries with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 87 times for 286 yards (28.6 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith paces his team with 659 receiving yards on 67 catches with five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has totaled 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Al'Vonte Woodard has racked up 303 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

