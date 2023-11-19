Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the third-most passing yards in the NFL, 266.8 per game.

Okonkwo's 27 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 200 yards (22.2 per game) this season.

Okonkwo vs. the Jaguars

Okonkwo vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 43.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 43.5 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The 266.8 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Jaguars have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.6 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

Okonkwo, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this year.

Okonkwo has received 15.1% of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (41 targets).

He is averaging 4.9 yards per target (130th in league play), racking up 200 yards on 41 passes thrown his way.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

Okonkwo has been targeted three times in the red zone (9.4% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

