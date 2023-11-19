DeAndre Hopkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Hopkins' stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Hopkins has been targeted 72 times and has 38 catches for 591 yards (15.6 per reception) and three TDs, plus one carry for five yards.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week: Treylon Burks (DNP/concussion): 8 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 72 38 591 128 3 15.6

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 8 3 27 0

