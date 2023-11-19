Sunday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) at Alico Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-52 and heavily favors FGCU to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Wildcats lost their most recent matchup 68-63 against Austin Peay on Tuesday.

Kentucky vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Kentucky vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 80, Kentucky 52

Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats scored 67.8 points per game last season (129th in college basketball) and gave up 68.8 (288th in college basketball) for a -33 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky averaged 4.7 fewer points in SEC action (63.1) than overall (67.8).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats scored 1.6 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (68.1).

Kentucky gave up 66.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.

