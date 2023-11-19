Sunday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Texas Longhorns (3-0) going head to head against the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-62 win, heavily favoring Texas.

There is no line set for the game.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 83, Louisville 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-21.0)

Texas (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Louisville Performance Insights

Last year, Louisville was 19th-worst in the nation offensively (63.9 points scored per game) and 324th on defense (75.8 points allowed).

With 29.8 rebounds per game and 30.9 rebounds allowed, the Cardinals were 288th and 164th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season, Louisville was -2-worst in the country in assists at 9.3 per game.

At 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.9% from downtown last year, the Cardinals were 288th and 249th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Louisville gave up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 287th and 274th, respectively, in the country.

The Cardinals attempted 35.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 64.2% of their shots, with 72.1% of their makes coming from there.

Texas Performance Insights

Texas scored 78 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 67.8 points per contest (105th-ranked).

The Longhorns grabbed 31.7 rebounds per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

With 16.2 dimes per game, Texas ranked 16th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Longhorns ranked 25th-best in college basketball by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 84th in college basketball by averaging 10.9 turnovers per contest.

The Longhorns ranked 200th in college basketball with 7.2 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 156th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Texas allowed 6.3 threes per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.4% three-point percentage (96th-ranked).

Texas took 65.5% two-pointers and 34.5% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% were two-pointers and 25.2% were threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.