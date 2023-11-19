The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as heavy, 17.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Louisville vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -17.5 144.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Louisville played nine games last season that went over 144.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Cardinals matchups last year was 139.7, 4.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals were 11-17-0 against the spread last season.

Texas' .514 ATS win percentage (18-17-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Louisville's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).

Louisville vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 18 51.4% 78 141.9 67.8 143.6 142.3 Louisville 9 32.1% 63.9 141.9 75.8 143.6 137.6

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals scored only 3.9 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Longhorns gave up to opponents (67.8).

Louisville went 7-1 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scored more than 67.8 points last season.

Louisville vs. Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-17-0 3-4 17-18-0 Louisville 11-17-0 5-0 15-13-0

Louisville vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Louisville 17-1 Home Record 4-13 4-6 Away Record 0-11 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

