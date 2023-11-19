Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a favorable matchup when his Tennessee Titans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 266.8 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Westbrook-Ikhine has posted 233 yards on 19 receptions with three TDs, averaging 29.1 yards per game so far this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Jaguars

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is allowing 266.8 yards per game this year, which ranks 30th in the league.

The Jaguars have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.6 per game).

Titans Player Previews

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

Westbrook-Ikhine, in five of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 11.0% of his team's target share (30 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He has 233 receiving yards on 30 targets to rank 57th in league play with 7.8 yards per target.

Westbrook-Ikhine has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 15.6% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

