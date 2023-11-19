The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-13.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-12.5) 137.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Norse were an underdog by 13.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Cincinnati won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Bearcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.