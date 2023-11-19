Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Fifth Third Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Norse Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 12 of Northern Kentucky's games hit the over.
- The Norse had 15 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.
- Cincinnati had more success against the spread than Northern Kentucky last season, recording an ATS record of 17-11-0, as opposed to the 15-15-0 mark of the Norse.
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|77.1
|144.9
|69.3
|132.8
|143.5
|Northern Kentucky
|67.8
|144.9
|63.5
|132.8
|131.7
Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends
- The Norse's 67.8 points per game last year were only 1.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed.
- Northern Kentucky went 6-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Northern Kentucky
|15-15-0
|12-18-0
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cincinnati
|Northern Kentucky
|16-3
|Home Record
|14-3
|5-7
|Away Record
|6-6
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.3
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
