The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Fifth Third Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Last season 12 of Northern Kentucky's games hit the over.

The Norse had 15 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

Cincinnati had more success against the spread than Northern Kentucky last season, recording an ATS record of 17-11-0, as opposed to the 15-15-0 mark of the Norse.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.1 144.9 69.3 132.8 143.5 Northern Kentucky 67.8 144.9 63.5 132.8 131.7

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Norse's 67.8 points per game last year were only 1.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed.

Northern Kentucky went 6-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0 Northern Kentucky 15-15-0 12-18-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Northern Kentucky 16-3 Home Record 14-3 5-7 Away Record 6-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

