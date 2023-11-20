How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Bellarmine shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 11-6 overall.
- The Knights were the 361st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 134th.
- Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Knights scored were only 0.3 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (66.6).
- Bellarmine went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bellarmine posted 72.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.9 more points than it averaged away from home (61.2).
- The Knights allowed 63.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.8 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Bellarmine fared better when playing at home last season, making 9.2 threes per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 83-75
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 72-64
|McKenzie Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|W 85-67
|Stroh Center
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
