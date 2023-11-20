The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 134.5 for the matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bellarmine -4.5 134.5

Bellarmine Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine and its opponents went over 134.5 combined points in 13 of 28 games last season.

Bellarmine's contests last season had an average of 133.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Bellarmine went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Bellarmine put together a 3-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).

The Knights played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Bellarmine has a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bellarmine 13 46.4% 66.3 136.1 67.2 133.8 133.8 Morehead State 12 46.2% 69.8 136.1 66.6 133.8 138.5

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Knights scored were only 0.3 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (66.6).

When Bellarmine scored more than 66.6 points last season, it went 7-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bellarmine 15-13-0 0-1 14-14-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 2-3 9-17-0

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bellarmine Morehead State 8-6 Home Record 14-2 6-12 Away Record 8-9 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

