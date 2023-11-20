Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bullitt County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Bullitt County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spencer County High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
