The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 192nd.

Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Hawks allowed (72.4).

Kentucky went 14-3 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).

When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).

When playing at home, Kentucky drained 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

