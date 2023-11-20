How to Watch Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Hawks allowed (72.4).
- Kentucky went 14-3 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).
- When playing at home, Kentucky drained 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|L 89-84
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.