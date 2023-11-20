The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Hawks allowed (72.4).
  • Kentucky went 14-3 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).
  • When playing at home, Kentucky drained 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas L 89-84 United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall - Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena

