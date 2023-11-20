Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) play the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.1
|264th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
