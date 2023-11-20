Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) play in a game with no set line at Rupp Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Kentucky covered less often than Saint Joseph's (PA) last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-16-0, as opposed to the 17-11-0 mark of the Hawks.
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|74.5
|146.9
|67.8
|140.2
|140.8
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|72.4
|146.9
|72.4
|140.2
|142.2
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.1 more points per game (74.5) than the Hawks gave up (72.4).
- When Kentucky totaled more than 72.4 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-16-0
|20-12-0
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kentucky
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|14-4
|Home Record
|10-6
|6-3
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.8
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.0
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
