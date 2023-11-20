The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) play the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPNU.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Louisville Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents knocked down.
  • Louisville had a 4-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 288th.
  • Last year, the Cardinals recorded 63.9 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed.
  • Louisville had a 2-6 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville posted 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.4).
  • The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.1 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Louisville sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.5) than in away games (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to away from home (37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Chattanooga L 81-71 KFC Yum! Center
11/15/2023 Coppin State W 61-41 KFC Yum! Center
11/19/2023 Texas L 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Indiana - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 New Mexico State - KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine - KFC Yum! Center

