The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) play the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents knocked down.

Louisville had a 4-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 288th.

Last year, the Cardinals recorded 63.9 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed.

Louisville had a 2-6 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville posted 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.4).

The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.1 in away games.

When playing at home, Louisville sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.5) than in away games (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to away from home (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule