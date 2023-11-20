How to Watch Louisville vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) play the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cardinals had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents knocked down.
- Louisville had a 4-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 288th.
- Last year, the Cardinals recorded 63.9 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed.
- Louisville had a 2-6 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville posted 66 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.4).
- The Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.1 in away games.
- When playing at home, Louisville sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.5) than in away games (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to away from home (37.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 81-71
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|W 61-41
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|L 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.