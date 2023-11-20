Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 20?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Luke Evangelista going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Evangelista's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 49 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|18:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
