The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will visit the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field, three% lower than the 47.7% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Morehead State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Eagles are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 355th.

The Eagles put up 8.1 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Knights give up (78.3).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Morehead State scored 77.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 63.5.

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (71.3).

Morehead State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule