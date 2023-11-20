The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) visit the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) after losing three straight road games. The Knights are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bellarmine -4.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State and its opponents have combined to score more than 134.5 points in three of four games this season.

Morehead State has a 144.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 10.1 more points than this game's total.

Morehead State is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Morehead State was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have been at least a +165 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Morehead State has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bellarmine 13 46.4% 66.3 136.1 67.2 133.8 133.8 Morehead State 12 46.2% 69.8 136.1 66.6 133.8 138.5

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

The Eagles score 8.1 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Knights allow (78.3).

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bellarmine 15-13-0 0-1 14-14-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 2-3 9-17-0

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bellarmine Morehead State 8-6 Home Record 14-2 6-12 Away Record 8-9 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 61.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

