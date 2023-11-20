The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers shot 44.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 43% the Seahawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Murray State compiled a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43% from the field.
  • The Racers were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Seahawks finished 195th.
  • The Racers scored 6.1 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).
  • When it scored more than 64.3 points last season, Murray State went 16-8.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).
  • At home, the Racers conceded 67.8 points per game, 10 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
  • Murray State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Midway W 91-58 CFSB Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee Tech W 78-72 CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Western Kentucky L 86-81 CFSB Center
11/20/2023 UNC Wilmington - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Appalachian State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Bradley - CFSB Center

