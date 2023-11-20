Monday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) matching up with the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 86-67 win, heavily favoring UNC Wilmington.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 86, Murray State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-19.2)

UNC Wilmington (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Murray State Performance Insights

Murray State was 203rd in college basketball in points scored (70.4 per game) and 237th in points allowed (72) last year.

With 31.2 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds allowed, the Racers were 220th and 192nd in the country, respectively, last year.

Murray State was 249th in college basketball in assists (12.2 per game) last season.

With 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc last season, the Racers were 299th and 231st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Murray State gave up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 300th and 149th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Racers took 32.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 67.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of the Racers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.5% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.