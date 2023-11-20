OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Monday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring an OVC team in play. Among those contests is the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles taking on the Missouri Tigers.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Missouri Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|SEC Network +
