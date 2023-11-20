Will Phillip Tomasino Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 20?
When the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Phillip Tomasino find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Tomasino stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Tomasino's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Tomasino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/10/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Away
|L 5-3
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
