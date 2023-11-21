Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Bell County, Kentucky today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middlesboro High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.